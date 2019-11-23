Kelvin Fletcher shocked his fans on Friday when he revealed the extent of the horrific bruises he has acquired during rehearsals for this week's Strictly Come Dancing. On Saturday he shared another image of his beat-up legs, which didn't sit well with his wife, Liz Marsland. The actress was among the first to comment on Kelvin's photo, which saw his poor limbs looking battered and severely bruised. Liz posted an emoji of a face with a hand over the mouth, which is often used to express serious surprise and concern. She also added a pink heart with yellow stars emoji, no doubt sending her hubby all her love.

On Friday, Kelvin took to his social media to share a series of videos to reveal his horrific bruises. Blaming his dance partner Oti Mabuse, he wrote: "Cruisin' for a bruisin'. Proof! Dancing with @OtiMabuse can be a bruising affair! Team #Floti, giving it our all for #Strictly #StrictlyComeDancing #Strictly2019." He later shared a post showing the star putting his feet in ice, in order to help aide the injury.

Kelvin's wife Liz seemed very concerned about her husband

This week both Kelvin and Oti will be hoping to top the leaderboard with their couples' choice (Street/Commercial), which will see them dance to Kelvin and Liz's wedding song, Frank Wilson's Do I Love You (Indeed I Do). Last weekend, they came very close to gaining a perfect score following their performance in Blackpool, as they scored 39 points out of 40 for their jive to the Elvis Presley hit Jailhouse Rock.

Ouch!

During Thursday's It Takes Two, host Zoe Ball asked: "Oti, why is Craig [Revel Horwood] being so tight with his ten paddle this year?" To which the pro dancer replied: "I don't know. I think what he really wants is the perfect dance and to him that wasn't and that's okay." She added: "Because for us it doesn't matter. I think from the beginning of the week I said to him all I want is for you to have fun, and that for me is the most important thing."

