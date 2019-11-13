They've spent the past eight weeks together for almost 12 hours each day, so it's no surprise that Strictly's Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse have grown close. In fact, their bond is so great, Kelvin felt comfortable enough to ask Oti for a very surprising favour – to do his makeup! The former Emmerdale star explained on his Instagram Stories on Tuesday that he needed a little touch-up before filming a behind-the-scenes look at this week's rehearsals, and Oti was only too happy to oblige.

Kelvin asked Oti for a touch-up

"So I'm having my makeup done by Oti Mabuse. We've got a little producer chat, basically the little VTs you see before you see us dance," Kelvin explained as Oti applied some concealer under his eyes. "I normally just rock up and do them but Oti said this morning, 'Ooh you might want to put a little bit of makeup on you.'" But when Oti interjected that Kelvin had actually asked her to give him a more wide-awake look, he confessed: "True that. I must admit, I'm not the best in the mornings when I walk in, I always look a bit rough… but I look good! Don't I?"

Getting into the swing of things, Kelvin then asked Oti: "Have you got any mascara? Not too much, I don't want to look like a drag queen," but in the end he seemed very happy with the finished results, adding: "Oh look at this! Looks alright doesn't it?"

Kelvin and Oti are heading to Blackpool

The couple are gearing up for Blackpool on Saturday and will be performing a Jive to Jailhouse Rock from Smokey Joe's Café. Viewers were shocked last Saturday night after the fan favourites scored 35 points for their racing-themed Salsa. The routine, which they performed to Let’s Hear It For The Boy by Deniece Williams, featured plenty of Kelvin's signature hip action, as well as some adventurous lifts, and many people watching at home thought the couple had been undermarked by judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Bruno Tonioli and Motsi Mabuse.

Fans took to Twitter to make their views clear, with one writing: "It’s so clear Kelvin is by far the best in this competition yet if he’s been top of the leaderboard at all it can only have been once. Which is clear nonsense from the judges." While another added: "Really thought Oti and Kelvin would be a 40!"

