Strictly Come Dancing has been the catalyst for a series of real-life relationships, and on Tuesday came reports that a secret romance is taking place behind-the-scenes of the BBC dance competition. The two people involved have not been named – and it didn't take long for some of the show's stars to stir things up on Twitter. Rylan Clark-Neal was the first to respond, joking that he and his It Takes Two co-host Zoe Ball were the aforementioned secret couple. "Me & Zoe," he tweeted in response to the claims. Michelle Visage was quick to reply to his tweet, quipping: "Ummmm cheating on me already Rylan?" Rylan's remark went down a storm with fans, with one writing: "I knew it! They told me I was crazy but I knew it!" followed by a series of laughing emojis. A second added: "Choked on my toast reading that Rylan, bloody hilarious!" A third remarked: "I knew it! You could see the spark from the beginning…"

Of course, it's not unheard of for couples to find love on Strictly Come Dancing; 2018 winners Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton are currently dating, as are 2018 runners-up Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell. Last week, meanwhile, Alex Scott and her partner Neil Jones spoke to HELLO! magazine to set the record straight on rumours of their own romance.

"There's nothing on our minds but the show – we don't have time to think about anything else," said Neil, who split from his wife, fellow Strictly pro Katya Jones, in August. "I'm single but I haven’t even thought about dating. Coming out of a long-term relationship I’m just focusing on Strictly." Alex added: "I'm single but it's not like I need to find someone. I like things to happen organically and if someone comes into my life and we get on, then great. It's not like I need to go searching for it."