Michelle Visage may have been eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing at the weekend, but the RuPaul's Drag Race judge hasn't cut ties with the show. If anything, the opposite is true! Not only did the star appear on Strictly's spin-off show It Takes Two on Monday, but on Wednesday, she spent time with her former competition, footballer Alex Scott, as she revealed on social media.

Michelle and her partner Giovanni left the competition on Sunday

The 51-year-old shared a video of herself and Alex to her Instagram stories which showed both women walking down the street, wrapped up warm against the cold in black coats and scarves. The pair looked windswept but in good spirits as they accompanied each other down the street. "We had breakfast today, me and my girl," Michelle said, as Alex entered the frame and kissed Michelle on the cheek. "She's off to Argentine tango," the mum-of-two continued. "Kicks kicks," Alex responded, to which Michelle countered, "Flicks, flicks."

Alex and Michelle have maintained a warm friendship

Alex laughed and described the dance as: "Like something's on your leg and flick it off, lots of kicks, something like that," to which Michelle couldn't help giving her friend a little advice. "Do it with class and style, don't kick bugs off," she said. "OK," Alex replied, to which Michelle responded: "Good girl." Michelle and her professional dance partner Giovanni Pernice were voted off Strictly on Sunday after their Couple's Choice performance to Vogue by Madonna landed them in the bottom two against social media influencer Saffron Barker and her partner, AJ Pritchard, who danced a high-energy Quickstep.

Judges agonised over the decision but ultimately chose to save the 19-year-old, sending Michelle home. The producer and presenter was criticised by some viewers for not having more footwork in her routine, but she defended her choice of dance in a heartfelt statement after her exit, saying: "I've learned in this life you must take big risks in order to affect change. Gio and I chose our couple's choice to Vogue to bring a part of the underground gay ballroom scene to a massive show like Strictly."

