Strictly Come Dancing announces new host - you won't believe who! Well this is exciting!

Strictly Come Dancing bosses have welcomed a new addition to their family, by revealing Rylan Clark-Neal as the new co-host of spin-off show, It Takes Two. The former Big Brother: Bit On The Side presenter will join Zoe Ball on the weekday programme when the series returns to our screens later this autumn. "Joining Zoe Ball as the co-host of It Takes Two is Rylan," a post on Strictly's official Twitter read. "We can't wait to welcome him to the #Strictly family when the show returns on @BBCTwo in the autumn."

Rylan Clark will join Zoe Ball on It Takes Two

Sharing his excitement, Ryan said: "Surprise. So excited to finally say I'm thrilled to be joining Team @bbcstrictly and can't wait to get my big old teeth stuck into hosting #ItTakesTwo alongside the gorgeous @zoetheball." He added: "Thanks for trusting me with another one of your babies! Can't wait to get going! #DaDaDaDaDaDaDaaaaaa." Stars of the show immediately sent Ryan congratulatory messages, with professional dancer Katya Jones writing: "This is everything!!!!!!! I can't wait." AJ Pritchard simply added: "Congratulations." Former colleague and Strictly alum Ruth Langsford remarked: "Fantastic! Get your dancing shoes on!! x x." The One Show host Alex Jones said: "Perfect!"

The surprise announcement comes shortly after Rylan opened up about why he would never take part in Dancing on Ice or any other dancing shows like Strictly, admitting that he would be worried that he would break "every bone" in his body. Chatting to Digital Spy, he explained: "It's a time thing. I would love nothing more than to become a professional ice skater but I would rather do it privately. Do some private lessons then do it!" When asked if he'd take part in another reality competition, he said: "As a contestant, no. It's how I started and I've been so lucky to have the career that I've had in reality TV and I will never forget where I came from, and that's why I'm a massive supporter of reality TV. But I enjoy hosting too much, or it would take a lot of money."

