Strictly star Kevin Clifton sends sweet message to girlfriend Stacey Dooley

Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton has been apart from his girlfriend Stacey Dooley while she has been working in the United States on a new documentary, but the doting boyfriend made sure to publicly support her this week on social media. Stacey had shared a new interview on Instagram that she had done with Hunger magazine, and the pro dancer was one of the first to comment on the post with a series of love heart eye emojis. Kevin's sister Joanne Clifton also commented, writing: "Guooon girl!" Lauren Steadman, who took part in the 2018 series of Strictly along with Stacey, added a love heart emoji, while pro dancer Graziano Di Prima wrote: "BOOOM BABY!"

Strictly star Kevin Clifton has shown his public support for girlfriend Stacey Dooley

While Kevin and Stacey are notoriously private about their relationship, over the weekend Kevin shared another public tribute to the star, this time on his own Instagram page. The pro dancer posted a video of himself and Stacey dancing in the 2018 series of Strictly – which they went on to win – and shared the backstory behind their Paso Doble, admitting that Stacey had been incredibly nervous before going on stage. He wrote: "One year ago.. @bbcstrictly week 10 @sjdooley had been struggling all week in rehearsals. Couldn't get through the choreography, wasn't feeling confident about the dance. We got to the TV studio to do our first camera run and it all started to click...."

MORE: Gemma Atkinson shares behind-the-scenes look at Strictly's Christmas special

Stacey and Kevin started going out after being partnered together in the 2018 series of Strictly

Stacey has been away from the UK since Kevin's birthday in October, having been filming in South Korea and Madrid, before making a very brief stop-over in the UK. The star had one day free between flying back from Spain and jetting off to America, and spent it in Blackpool, where she watched Kevin and the rest of the Strictly pros perform in the famous ballroom. Stacey has been equally as supportive towards Kevin - most recently when he danced with Alex Scott in Neil's place.

READ: Strictly's Oti Mabuse shares rare photo with aunt

Kevin and Stacey are one of three couples who got together after appearing on the 2018 series of Strictly. While their chemistry was evident during the show, their relationship wasn't confirmed until the following year, after Stacey's ex-boyfriend Sam Tucknott gave a series of tell-all interviews to the press. The couple have kept their romance low-key ever since although they have been seen out in public together on a number of occasions.

In May, they took their relationship to the next level by stepping out hand-in-hand during a low-key outing in London. Kevin then spoke about Stacey during an interview on This Morning in July after being quizzed about their relationship by host Ruth Langsford. Trying to remain coy about their romance, Kevin said: "Yes, yes all good! All good." He then joked: "Look at this, straight into the personal life!" Ruth replied: "You're smiling, that's all I need to know." He then repeated that their new relationship was "all good".

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.