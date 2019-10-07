Stacey Dooley throws her support behind boyfriend Kevin Clifton after Strictly elimination Kevin Clifton won last year's series with Stacey Dooley

Stacey Dooley has told all her followers just how much her boyfriend Kevin Clifton means to her following his surprise elimination from Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday night. The professional dancer and his celebrity partner Anneka Rice became the second couple to leave this year's series after their tense dance-off with Nadia Bychkova and David James. After the announcement, Stacey - who won the show with Kevin in 2018 - shared a heartfelt message, describing him as the "most incredible teacher".

Stacey Dooley praised her boyfriend Kevin Clifton following his elimination

"I know everyone's just found out that Kev and Anneka have just got knocked out this weekend," she told her fans. "And I just wanted to say that I am so proud of both of them but particularly Kevin. I just think he's the most incredible teacher and I think she [Anneka] was so lucky to have had him and she did that beautiful waltz." She added: "It's very easy to be proud of someone when you're winning and flying high and it's all going brilliantly, but it's also very important to tell them that you think they're wicked when they're the second to get knocked out!"

MORE: The Strictly Come Dancing makeup looks for Movie Week

The dancer was knocked out of the series with Anneka Rice

Since Kevin joined the show as a professional in 2013, the pro dancer has been in every final – apart from 2017. After his elimination, Kevin heaped praise on Anneka, telling her: "You've put in so much commitment and so much effort. We worked about four hours on one step on that Charleston and you delivered that waltz last week… then to come out and deliver that Charleston - the improvement you’ve made, I’m so proud of you, it’s been an absolute joy."

WATCH: Fab four reunited! Prince William, Kate, Harry and Meghan join forces once more

He later added on Instagram: "Thank you @annekariceart. We had a lovely few weeks. The improvement you made in such a short space of time was fantastic and I loved seeing you dance with your heart in that beautiful waltz." The dancer continued: "Good luck to all the other contestants in what is already shaping up to be an unforgettable @bbcstrictly series."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.