Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse is currently training hard with celebrity dance partner Kelvin Fletcher, after reaching the quarter finals of the BBC One dance show. But alongside her daily visits to the dance studio, she has been enjoying spending quality time with her aunt, who has been staying with her. On Wednesday morning, the pro dancer shared a lovely picture on Instagram of the two of them relaxing at home, and wrote alongside it: "It's been laughs all week but this morning has been special." Oti's aunt's visit follows shortly after her mum and godmother came to the UK to watch her during the Blackpool special show last week. Kelvin had arranged for them to come over as a surprise, much to the dancer's delight.

Strictly star Oti Mabuse enjoyed a special day with her aunt

Kelvin's mum and grandmother, June, also went to watch the dancing duo perform in Blackpool, and the group enjoyed hanging out together backstage after the show. Oti shared a photo of them all on Instagram, and wrote alongside it: "Weekend full of mums.. no love is greater." The former Emmerdale actor was one of the first to comment on the sweet post, and joked: "June will be buzzing she's made your feed. She'll be getting lots of attention at bingo now."

Oti has a close relationship with her family

Oti had no idea that her mum and godmother had been watching her and Kelvin's Jive at the Blackpool Tower, and it was only after Kelvin pointed them out to her while they were walking on to the show that she realised. The pro dancer spoke about the surprise on Instagram shortly after their performance, writing: "Wow! I don’t even know where to start. Before we did our walk @kelvin_fletcher told me to look over the corner he had a Suprise for me, turns out he brought my mom and godmum to Blackpool My mum has NEVER EVER seen me dance live on Strictly before and I just broke down in tears. The last we were in Blackpool she was training me in the Blackpool championships so today was THE BEST DAY OF MY LIFE!!! Not just that but it’s his nan saw him dance for the first time too.... I’m so grateful to be dancing with such thoughtful man."

Oti's family's presence on Strictly will have not only been special for Oti, but her older sister Motsi Mabuse, who joined the show as a judge at the beginning of the series. The pair also have another sister called Phemelo, who lives close to their parents. She may not be a dancer, but she's certainly not without any talent. Phemelo is an MBA graduate working as an engineer.

