Gemma Atkinson gives a sneak behind-the-scenes look at Strictly Christmas special The star is taking part in the BBC show with real-life partner Gorka Marquez

Gemma Atkinson is preparing to return to the Strictly dance floor this festive season having signed up for the show's Christmas special. And on Wednesday she shared a sneak peek behind the scenes of the highly-anticipated programme! Gemma, 35, uploaded a photo showing her cuddled up to Strictly pro Luba Mushtuk in between filming. "About last night… Cold and wet on a fair ground filming the Strictly Christmas Special," she wrote. "However, with coffee in my hand and @lubamushtuk by my side how can I not be smiling?"

Gemma Atkinson and Luba Mushtuk posed for a photo while filming the Strictly Christmas special

Gemma is set to perform in the show with her real-life partner, Gorka Marquez – with whom she shares her baby daughter Mia. It will be the first time the couple have danced together on the show; in the 2017 series, Gemma was partnered with Aljaz Skorjanec, while Gorka was paired up with Alexandra Burke.

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing stars who've survived the show's 'curse'

Former Hollyoaks star Gemma is one of six celebrities taking part in the Christmas special. Also taking to the dance floor are Chizzy Akudolu, who is partnered with Graziano Di Prima, Debbie McGee, dancing with Kevin Clifton, Joe Sugg, who is paired with his real-life girlfriend Dianne Buswell, Mark Wright, dancing with Janette Manrara, and Richard Arnold, who is performing with Luba.

Gemma and partner Gorka Marquez will be dancing together for the first time

The highly-anticipated show will air on Christmas Day on BBC One. Each couple will perform just one festive-themed dance in a bid to impress judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Bruno Tonioli and Craig Revel Horwood. Regular hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will be leading the show – but there's no public vote this time since the show is pre-recorded. Instead, the studio audience will decide which lucky pair will get to walk away with the coveted Christmas trophy.