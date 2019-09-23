Outlander writer reveals there were tears during season five screening How emotional is Outlander series 5 going to be?!

We might have a while to wait for Droughtlander to be over, but one of the Outlander writers, Matthew B Roberts, has revealed that an early screening was held for season five, and "everyone in the room" cried at the episode shown. Guys, we're scared. Taking to Twitter to discuss the audience's reaction to a certain episode of the upcoming new series, Matthew wrote: "Well I was screening an episode (not going to tell you which one so please don't ask) just the other day and everyone in the room cried multiple times throughout. Except me because I'm heartless."

Why were there tears in the season 5 screening?

Fans were quick to guess what the moment could be, with one hinting that it would involve Brianna's new husband, Roger. They tweeted: "Going to guess it's because you were amazed at how incredible someone's acting was," with a gif of the character. Another person joked: "Well! That narrowed down to only about ten possibilities." Another person asked Matthew if viewers were crying tears of joy or sadness, to which he jokily replied: "Yes."

READ: Sam Heughan and Outlander co-star Graham McTavish reveal they had 'near-misses' during Scotland road trip

The new season will be released in February 2020

Speaking about what to expect in season five, Sam Heughan said: "I can't give away too much, obviously, but as we saw in season four, Jamie's on the side of the Redcoats. He's made this deal with the Redcoats, the British Army, so he's actually on the opposite side of the side where his allegiance really is and his loyalty lies, but he knows he needs to do it. He needs to do it for his family and for his tenants. He has to secure this land and make it a safe place for them, so he goes in league with the British. For Jamie, that's a pretty hard thing to do."

READ: Outlander fans nervous after book nine hints Jamie and Claire will be split up

Speaking about trying to change history on the show, he added: "He knows which side he needs to be on and, unfortunately, at the moment, he's on the wrong side, but he knows that. Claire knows that. They're just trying to turn the situation to their advantage, but playing with fate is never that successful."