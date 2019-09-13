5 things likely to happen in Outlander season 5 Could these be Outlander season 5 spoilers?

Season five of Outlander still might be months away, but we can speculate about what to expect from the Fraser family in the meantime, right? Since the new series will be loosely based on the events from Diana's Galbadon's fifth novel, The Fiery Cross, we already have a good idea of some key events we might expect from the new series – particularly thanks to the Starz official synopsis! It reads: "Season five of Outlander finds the Frasers fighting for their family and the home they have forged on Fraser's Ridge. Jamie must find a way to defend all that he has created in America, and to protect those who look to him for leadership and protection – while hiding his personal relationship with Murtagh Fitzgibbons, the man whom Governor William Tryon has ordered him to hunt down and kill."

Season five will be back in February 2020

"With her family together at last, Claire Fraser must use her modern medical knowledge and foresight to prevent them from being ripped apart once again. However, while focusing on protecting others, she risks losing sight of what it means to protect herself. Meanwhile, Brianna Fraser and Roger MacKenzie have been reunited, but the spectre of Stephen Bonnet still haunts them. Roger strives to find his place – as well as Jamie's respect – in this new and dangerous time. The Frasers must come together, navigating the many perils that they foresee – and those they can't." Read ahead for key events in the novel that could well be in the show but WARNING! Spoilers ahead for anyone who hasn't read The Fiery Cross.

Jamie is bitten by a poisonous snake

Jamie isn't Jamie unless he is in some kind of trouble, be it injured in battle, escaping from prison or just getting into an argument with either his wife or daughter, so it seems likely that the snake bite, which occurs while on a hunting trip with Roger, will take place in the show. In the book, the incident is also a turning point for Jamie and Roger, who were at odds with one another before learning to understand each other better following Jamie's near death experience. Since season four shows the pair still at odds, this could be a good point for them to become friends.

Don't worry, he survives!

Stephen Bonnet returns from the dead

Since we never saw the villainous Bonnet actually be killed in the show after being confronted by Brianna – and thanks for his heavy involvement in The Fiery Cross, it seems inevitable that he will make an unpleasant return on the show. In the novel, Claire and Jamie see Stephen Bonnet after a crime has been committed, but he runs away before they have a chance to track him down. Jamie then attempts to track him down, which culminates in a confrontation between Stephen, and the Fraser family.

Roger is the victim of a terrible misunderstanding

After innocently kissing one of his ancestors, Morag MacKenzie, her husband grievously misunderstands the moment and hands Roger over to the North Carolina Provincial Militia – telling them that Roger is a Regulator. Unable to defend himself, Roger is hanged without a trial and only just saved in the last minute by Claire – but not before being badly hurt. In the novel, his change of attitude following the incident greatly affects his marriage to Brianna – so we hope the adaptation might be a little bit different!

Poor Roger gets in serious trouble

Young Ian returns to Fraser's Ridge

After giving himself up in place of Roger to join the Mohawks, Young Ian returns to Fraser's Ridge just in the nick of time to save their lives and bearing gifts, including a diary from 'Otter-Tooth'. He also becomes privy to the Fraser-MacKenzie family's biggest secret, as he discovers that Claire, Roger and Brianna are all from the future.

Young Ian gives Claire a journal

Baby Jemmy might be able to time travel

In the novel, Jemmy manages to explode an opal gem, which makes the rest of his family believe that he could well time travel along with his mother Brianna, his father Roger and his grandmother Claire (but not Jamie, sadly. Poor Jamie). Perhaps we'll see Jemmy in the 20th century one day? Roll on seasons six, seven and eight!