11 brilliant shows coming to Netflix in December

It is nearly time for Christmas, and since the weather is officially frightful, Netflix have some brilliant releases for you to settle in and enjoy during the merriest month of the year. Whether you can't get enough Christmas films or you just love a gritty documentaries (for all of those Scrooges out there), find out everything that you need to know about December's Netflix releases here...

Dead Kids – Sunday 1 December

Based on true events, this show follows a socially awkward teen who bonds with a group of misfits, who in turn plot to take out the school’s arrogant rich kid, that is until their kidnapping scheme turns deadly. Dead Kids touches on an exciting mix of friendship, coming-of-age, thriller, and crime rolled into one, societal eye-opening movie. The cast is composed of several young actors including Sue Ramirez, and we can't wait to check this one out.

V-Wars – Thursday 5 December

Ian Somerhalder, expert vampire, is back in the vampire world once again as Dr Luther Swann, who has to deal with a mysterious disease when it turns his best friend Michael into a vampire. As the disease spreads and more people are transformed, society fractures into opposing camps pitting normal people against the growing number of these new creatures. While Luther races against time to understand what’s happening, Michael rises to become the powerful underground leader of the vampires.

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby – Thursday 5 December

It’s Christmastime in Aldovia - and a royal baby is on the way! Amber and Richard host royals from a faraway kingdom to renew an ancient truce, but when the priceless 600-year-old-treaty disappears, peace is put in jeopardy and an ancient curse threatens their family!

Marriage Story – Friday 6 December

Already surrounded by Oscar buzz, this story, starring Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver, follows a marriage breaking up and a family staying together. It might sound a little 'not much going on', but it has already been lauded by critics and audiences alike. Give it a try!

Triad Princess – Friday 6 December

Angie craves an independent life of her own after growing up in the shadow of her Triad father. Ignoring her father's wishes, she decides to become an undercover bodyguard for a famous actress at an agency, where she must navigate the unfamiliar world of glitz, glamour and even love.

The Confession Killer – Friday 6 December

Love a crime documentary? If so, this is definitely the one for you. During the early '80s, Henry Lee Lucas confessed to hundreds of murders, bringing closure to unsolved cases and grieving families. At the time, he stunned authorities with his ability to sketch victims' portraits, and gave brutal details of each attack. However, journalists and attorneys found impossibilities in Lucas’ timeline, and DNA testing started to contradict his claims. So did he really commit the murders? The five-part series will explore how the man once called America’s most prolific serial killer was really a complex figure entangled in a flawed justice system.

6 Underground – Friday 13 December

Starring Ryan Reynolds, this series look at six individuals from all around the globe, each the very best at what they do, who have been chosen not only for their skill, but for a unique desire to delete their pasts to change the future. Being declared legally dead, the team is brought together by an enigmatic leader, whose sole mission in life is to ensure that, while he and his fellow operatives will never be remembered, their actions damn sure will. Intrigued? Us too!

Soundtrack – Monday 18 December

Are you a musical fan? This romantic musical drama connects a diverse, disparate group of people in contemporary Los Angeles through the music that lives inside their hearts and minds.

The Two Popes – Wednesday 20 December

Frustrated with the direction of the church, Cardinal Bergoglio requests permission to retire in 2012 from Pope Benedict. Instead, facing scandal and self-doubt, the introspective Pope Benedict decides to make his harshest critic his future successor, and brings him to Rome to reveal a secret that would shake the foundations of the Catholic Church. Behind Vatican walls, a struggle commences between both tradition and progress, guilt and forgiveness, as these two very different men confront elements from their pasts in order to find common ground and forge a future.

The Witcher – Wednesday 20 December

This much-anticipated series, based on the popular novels, follows Geralt of Rivia. A solitary monster hunter, Geralt struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.

Lost in Space season two – Tuesday 24 December

The Robinson family are finally back! The synopsis reads: "With the Jupiter 2 stranded on a mysterious ocean planet without their beloved Robot, the Robinsons must work together, alongside the mischievous and manipulative Dr Smith and the always charming Don West, to make it back to the Resolute and reunite with the other colonists. But they quickly find all is not as it seems."