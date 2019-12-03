Doctor Who confirms series 12 return date - and it's sooner than you might think! Are you excited for Jodie Whittaker's return as the Doctor?

Although Doctor Who might not have a Christmas special this year, it will be returning sooner thank you might think - on New Year's Day! Jodie Whittaker's Doctor and her three companions will be back with a two-part episode penned by the series' show runner and Broadchurch creator, Chris Chibnall. The two-part episode, Spyfall, will see the return of some of the Doctor's most terrifying enemies, including the Judoon and the Cybermen. Speaking about the show returning over the winter season, Chris previously said: ""It would be rotten for this festive season not to have an episode of Doctor Who, wouldn't you think?" We agree!

The series will premiere on New Year's Day

The series will return with ten episodes, and BBC has confirmed a line-up of famous guest stars, including Sir Lenny Henry, Stephen Fry and Robert Glenister. Speaking about being cast, Stephen said: "Short of being picked for a British space exploration programme... being in an episode of Doctor Who will certainly do as a very sweet second-place excitement." Lenny added: "It was absolutely brilliant to be welcomed into the fantastical world of Doctor Who. The nearest I have been to the Tardis was when I played the Caribbean Doctor in The Lenny Henry Show, so as a life-long Doctor Who fan this is a very special moment for me.

Are you looking forward to series 12?

Fans were thrilled with the news, with one writing: "I knew there was a reason I dedicated the last two years of my life to new years day i knew it." Another added: "This is good, but enough with the year-long hiatuses, please, okay?" However, others were disappointed that there wouldn't be a Christmas special, with one tweeting: "I'm happy its coming back, just sad we don't have Christmas specials anymore.. always loved watching Doctor Who on Christmas, guess i will have to watch a rerun Christmas day again."

