Congratulations are in order for former Strictly Come Dancing star Natalie Lowe and her husband, James Knibbs, who welcomed their first baby on Saturday. The couple revealed the news to HELLO!, announcing: "Jack James Knibbs was born today, weighing in at 8lbs 8oz, all doing amazingly well."

Natalie and James married in her native Australia in 2018

Little Jack is an early arrival, as Natalie's due date was next weekend, the same date as the Strictly final. The dancer revealed her pregnancy in a touching Instagram post shared back in August, admitting it had been a "long and difficult" journey to conceive. Sharing a throwback photo from her wedding day, Natalie wrote: "So happy to be able to tell the world our AMAZING NEWS! My husband James and I are expecting! It has been a rather long and difficult journey, as it is sadly for many but we are almost there and it's now really happening. I am 21 weeks pregnant." The Australian dancer then revealed their bundle of joy’s very special due date. "Our precious baby is due (would you believe it) the weekend of the #Strictly final," she added. "We are over the moon excited and can’t wait to bring a little one of our own into this AMAZING world."

Natalie shared her first picture of her baby bump on Instagram this summer

Natalie and James were married in 2018, in a star-studded ceremony covered exclusively by HELLO! magazine. The happy couple became husband and wife in front of some of her closest friends, including professional dancer Ian Waite, and former Strictly contestants Judy Murray and Deborah Meaden. "I always dreamed of getting married here one day," she told HELLO! of the beautiful ceremony on 8th January at Balmoral Beach overlooking Sydney Harbour. "Balmoral Beach holds a very special place in my heart. I used to work as a beauty therapist nearby and walk down to the beach most lunchtimes. It is such an incredible place – and what better time to get wed than the Australian summer? The whole day was filled with lots of laughter, singing and dancing."

