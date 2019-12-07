It's the Strictly semi-finals this weekend, and the pressure is mounting for the remaining celebrities – and their partners. Pro dancer Amy Dowden shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes snap that expressed her and TV presenter Karim Zeroual's stress ahead of the pressure-packed show on Saturday. For the first time this series, the celebrities will all have to perform two dances in front of the judges, and having led the leader board last week with a perfect score for their stunning Hairspray inspired jive, all eyes will be on the pair to pull not one but two brilliant performances out of the bag.

Karim received the only perfect score of the series so far for his jive last week

In the photo, which Amy posted to her Instagram stories, she is standing on the steps at the BBC's Elstree studios, smiling, while Karim stands behind her, his arms loosely around her neck, his mouth twisted in an exaggerated fake scream. The dancer captioned the picture: "The feeling after learning two dances," and added a tongue-out emoji and a crying-laughing emoji.

Karim has had to master two very different dances this week: an Argentine Tango to Libertango by Bond and an American Smooth to Neil Diamond classic Sweet Caroline. The 26-year-old is joined in the final four by comedian Chris Ramsey and his partner Karen Hauer, who will attempt a Viennese Waltz and a Rumba and EastEnders star Emma Barton, with a Cha Cha and a Waltz. Their fellow competitor, actor Kelvin Fletcher, meanwhile, has been tasked with a Paso Doble and a Quickstep.

Karim and Amy will perform an Argentine Tango and an American Smooth on Saturday

On Thursday, Karim revealed his superstitious ritual for having a good show – doing a high kick at the top of the iconic Strictly stairs! Speaking about the move on Thursday's episode of It Takes Two, the star told host Zoe Ball: "I thought I've come back with a vengeance. I'm going to kick." Zoe then remarked: "It's the lucky kick. So whatever happens this weekend, do the kick at the top of the stairs." It's worth a try!

