I'm a Celebrity viewers were left in floods of tears after this year's campmates read out letters from their loved ones on Thursday night's episode. But the one that tugged on everyone's heartstrings the most was the note left for Coronation Street star Andy Whyment. The letter from his wife Nicola was read by Kate Garraway, in which she said: "First of all don't cry. Hollie was so upset when you didn’t get your roast dinner and your snoring keeping Caitlyn Jenner awake was just too funny."

Andy Whyment was reduced to tears

The soap star married his long-term partner in 2007, since then, they have become proud parents to two children; Thomas, 11, and Hollie, nine. The message continued: "The kids are missing you so much, Tom keeps saying, 'it's just not right because Dad isn't here!' All I can say is that I am so proud to be your wife - you are one in a million. Just carry on being yourself, we love you so so so so much and are all so proud of you."

Upon receiving the letter, a teary Andy said: "Love you babe. The bit that got me more than anything was when she said was proud to be my wife. It's hard, it really is hard but I am doing them proud and it means the world to me to know that."

Andy, who is best known for playing Kirk Sutherland in Corrie, started dating Nicdfola over 16 years ago after their close friendship blossomed into something more. They bring up their two children in their family home in Atherton. In interviews, the pair have spoken about how close they are to their kids. Ever the proud parents, Andy and his wife often share their children's achievements with their followers, from winning races at sports day to being on the winning team at football games.

