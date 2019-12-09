Strictly pros Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec surprise superfans in sweet video

Some very lucky Strictly fans got the surprise of their life this week when they came face-to-face with their favourite pro dancers! A video shared on the official BBC Strictly Instagram account shows the moment three fans got to meet stars of the show – and the big reveal couldn't have gone any better. Aljaz Skorjanec, Janette Manrara, Johannes Radebe and Nadiya Bychkova are all in on the secret, and can be seen in the background as the lucky trio - couple Robert and Rachel, and Jasmine - speak on camera, under the belief they are there to be interviewed about the show. As they open up about their favourite pros, they are blissfully unaware that those same dancers are just behind them - at one point, both pro couples even start dancing, unbeknownst to the fans. After a few minutes, Janette and Aljaz step out to surprise Robert and Rachel, while Johannes and Nadiya appear beside Jasmine, much to her complete shock.

"Our pros surprise Strictly superfans," the caption for the clip reads. "These #Strictly superfans thought they were being interviewed about the show, little did they know they were about to meet their idols! Thank you @aljazskorjanec, @jmanrara, @johannesradebe and @nadiyabychkova."

The sweet surprise follows an exciting semi-final at the weekend, which saw Chris Ramsey and Karen Hauer leave the competition. Asked by Strictly presenter Tess Daly about his time on the show, Chris said: "Wow, I am very proud of myself. I never ever thought I would make it past week two, genuinely I had no expectations whatsoever. I am astounded and I've got to thank Karen, she is just amazing and is so patient it's crazy! She is awesome. I had sleepless nights in the build-up and there is no-one else who can have made it what it has been." This weekend, the Strictly Come Dancing grand final will take place, with Kelvin Fletcher, Emma Barton and Karim Zeroual battling it out to become the 2019 champion and lift the Glitterball trophy.