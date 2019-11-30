Strictly couple Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec's very racy dancing has to be seen to be believed The Strictly pro dancers really let their hair down…

It's very rare that we get to see Strictly Come Dancing couple Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec dance together – but they certainly made up for it when they channelled their inner Dirty Dancing for a wild night out on Friday. The couple joined Janette's Strictly Christmas Special partner Mark Wright for an evening of celebrations at Sheesh Chigwell, and they certainly made sure all eyes were on them! Dancing to Maria Maria by Santana, the couple were cheered on by their pals as they provocatively danced close together, with Janette giving the camera plenty of wild hair flicks for added effect. We can't image it's a dance they'd repeat on the BBC One show any time soon…

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: See Janette and Aljaz's very racy dancing

The couple's wild night out comes after they suffered a nightmare delay to their journey home following some top-secret filming for the Strictly Christmas Special. Poor Janette and Aljaz ended up stranded by the side of the road after their car got a flat tyre – and neither of them knew how to change it! Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday night, Janette filmed their long wait for a recovery van to come and save the day. Filling her followers in on the delay to their journey home, the pro dancer said: "It's been a long day shooting for the Christmas special – it's going to be amazing. At 11 o'clock on the way home, we got a flat tyre."

A short while later, she added: "Still here… can't really go anywhere." Revealing what they were going to do to pass the time, Aljaz simply said: "Wait, smile, and wait for the tyre company to come and fix it." The married couple did partake in a quick Q&A session with fans while they waited patiently for the mechanic.

MORE: Strictly's Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec give glimpse inside London home

Janette and ALjaz weren't impressed with the flat tyre

MORE: Strictly star Aljaz Skorjanec shares excitement over reuniting with his niece very soon

Speaking about the day's filming – which they were shooting in a secret location on Tuesday – Janette said: "The shoot went well," before sarcastically adding: "It was really quick… brief – I can't even make jokes. (It was a) Long day… rainy but we did it." The couple also revealed their favourite snack to eat during a trip to the cinema. Janette revealed she preferred "nachos and cheese and mixed popcorn," while Aljaz favours pick and mix sweets.

After about an hour's wait, the couple were finally greeted by the roadside repair man, who changed their tyre and sent them on their way home. "They have arrived, they've come to save the day and we're going to get home!" Janette excitedly revealed.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.