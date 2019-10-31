Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec reacts to Janette Manrara and Will Bayley's sudden departure The Strictly pair were forced to bow out of the show

Strictly Come Dancing professional Aljaz Skorjanec has paid a heartfelt tribute after his wife Janette Manrara and her dance partner Will Bayley's journey on the show came to an end. On Wednesday evening, Janette and Will confirmed the sad news during an appearance on It Takes Two. They were forced to leave this year's series after Will sustained a horrific knee injury during last week's rehearsals. "Absolutely gutted that @willbayleytt and my @jmanrara had to pull out of @bbcstrictly," Aljaz wrote on Instagram.

Janette Manrara and Will Bayley's Strictly journey has ended

"You had so much more to give Mr. Hope we see each other on the dancefloor again soon! I wish you a quick recovery! And my wife... I love you and always here for you." Fellow Strictly stars also rushed to share their shock, with Dianne Buswell writing: "Love you both will speedy recovery you got this champ." Amy Dowden remarked: "Sending love and lots of hugs! Thinking of you champ!!! Xxx."

On It Takes Two, both Will and Janette broke down in tears, with the World Table Tennis Paralympic champion telling host Zoe Ball: "To me, it meant more than just a show. I wanted to try and help people as well." Asked about his leg, the 31-year-old replied: "It's getting there. It's just not ready to dance on."

Following their appearance, Janette posted a lengthy message, in which she detailed Will's incredible efforts throughout the show. "I had to post this photo again because it represents everything that I feel right now. @willbayleytt will always be my champion," she wrote. "He came on this show to share a very special message and every single week through his hard work and determination he did exactly that. In my eyes, that is truly winning!

"You inspired so many and most of all me! Thank you for being so incredible every week and giving your absolute EVERYTHING! I’m sending all the positive energy your way now for a speedy recovery. And a HUGE thank you to everyone that has supported us and sent such lovely messages! I love you Will, & forever and always..... #WeGotThisChamp." [sic]

