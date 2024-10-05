Strictly Come Dancing: 9 relationships that didn't stand the test of time

In August last year, Katya and Neil Jones shocked fans after revealing their decision to separate after 11 years together. In a joint statement posted on both of their Instagram accounts, they said at the time: "Hi everyone. As our fans and loyal supporters you are really important to us and so we wanted to let you know some news.

"After 11 years, we have made the mutual decision to separate. We will always love each other, just in a different way as friends. This will never change what a great team we make and we are really proud of everything we have achieved together."

The message continued: "Our shared love of dance means we will keep working and dancing together as well as exploring individual projects. No matter what we do we will always support and respect each other." The pair continue to be the best of friends and often feature in each other's social media.