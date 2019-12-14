I'm a Celebrity winner Jacqueline Jossa has responded to claims that she is pregnant with her third child with husband Dan Osborne. It was actually Dan who started tongue's wagging that the new Queen of the jungle was with child, after he posted on Instagram about travelling back to the UK with an "extra passenger" earlier this week. Now Jacqueline has taken to Instagram to laugh off the speculation. Posting a glamorous photo on Friday evening, she simply said: "NO, not pregnant, just bloated." Fair enough!

The former EastEnders actress is living on cloud nine since her return to the UK after being crowned the winner of this year's I'm a Celeb on Sunday. She was welcomed home with a surprise party and shared snaps of her incredible towering cake. Created by Red Velvet Events company – which is near Jacqueline's south London home – the fabulous red cake was topped with melted gold icing and a plethora of edible jungle critters.

Jacqueline admitted her 'bump' was simply bloating

From ants to white chocolate bugs and glittery green snakes, the amazing creation was more 'work of art' than 'oven-baked treat'. Sprinkled with sparkles and framed photos of the EastEnders star's time in the jungle, the cake was finished off with a giant, glitter-dusted reef emblazoned with the words: "Queen of the Jungle." It was so impressive we can imagine the I'm a Celeb star didn't want to eat it!

Jacqueline's amazing jungle-themed cake

Dan – who shares the house with his wife and their two daughters – also gave the rest of their home a jungle-themed makeover. Taking to Instagram, the doting dad shared a video of Jaqueline arriving home and finding the house covered with balloons, inflatable crocodiles and best of all a prosecco station and a wall of doughnuts!

In a first for the show, Jacqueline turned down interview opportunities following her win but did take to Instagram to thank her fans for their support. She wrote: "Hi everybody! Thank you so much for voting for me, if you voted it means the absolute world. I can't believe this is actually happening. I just want to let you all know that I am fine and this has been the best experience of my life."

