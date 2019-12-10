Jacqueline Jossa has left Australia following her triumphant appearance on I'm A Celebrity. The 27-year-old was all smiles as she arrived at Brisbane Airport with her family, ready to catch an overnight flight back home to the UK. Jacqueline was pictured with her husband Dan Osborne and their two children, Ella and Mia. The couple put on a united front as they made their way through to the departures gate, with Dan pushing their suitcases on a trolley and holding Ella's hand, while Jacqueline pushed Mia along in her buggy. The family were also joined by Jacqueline's proud parents, Selina and John, who had also jetted out to support the star during her stint in the jungle.

Jacqueline and Dan's two-year marriage has come under the spotlight in recent weeks. Dan has been hit with new allegations of infidelity, but has responded with a number of defiant posts on Instagram. "No matter how much they try breaking us, we are and will always remain a team," one post read. Following Jacqueline's I'm A Celebrity win, he again took to Instagram to share his pride. "My jungle Queen!!" the 28-year-old wrote. "Words can not describe how proud I am of this woman! She absolutely smashed it from day 1 and deserves this sooo much!! Well done baby."

Jacqueline, meanwhile, made I'm A Celebrity history this week when she became the first winner to turn down all live TV interviews. Traditionally the King or Queen of the jungle appears on daytime TV shows, such as Lorraine or Good Morning Britain, via video link to discuss their experiences. But Jacqueline chose not to follow in their footsteps. She later took to Instagram Stories to reassure her fans that she is fine and happy since being reunited with her family. "Hi everybody! Thank you so much for voting for me, if you voted it means the absolute world," she told her fans. "I can't believe this is actually happening. I just want to let you all know that I am fine and this has been the best experience of my life."

