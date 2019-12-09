I'm a Celebrity winner Jacqueline Jossa turned down interview opportunities on morning television on Monday, less than a day after she was crowned Queen of the Jungle. But the former EastEnders actress has reassured her fans that she is fine and happier than ever after being reunited with husband Dan Osborne and her daughters Ella, four, and Mia, one. On Instagram Stories, the 27-year-old shared a sweet video of herself surrounded by her family at the hotel, and said: "Hi everybody! Thank you so much for voting for me, if you voted it means the absolute world. I can't believe this is actually happening. I just want to let you all know that I am fine and this has been the best experience of my life."

Jacqueline Jossa has broken her silence after deciding against giving interviews following her I'm a Celeb win

With Ella on her lap, Jacqueline turned the camera around to Mia, and said: "And my babies are here!" Mia then adorably started waving to her mum as Jacqueline waved to the camera. In a second video, the doting mum filmed her daughters playing with Dan in the hotel lobby, while her parents sat and chatted to her at the table. Jacqueline has kept a low profile since leaving the jungle apart from her social media posts, and has become the first champion to turn down all live TV interviews following her win.

The former EastEnders actress shared a sweet video of her daughters at the hotel

Traditionally the King or Queen of the jungle appears on daytime TV shows, such as Lorraine or This Morning, via video link to discuss their experiences. It was revealed on Monday morning's Lorraine show that Jacqueline wouldn't be doing this. TV presenter Lorraine Kelly confirmed that the star had declined post-jungle interviews, revealing that she would instead be chatting to runners-up Roman Kemp and Andy Whyment on the show. "We're going to be talking to… Well, not Jacqueline because she's not doing any interviews, I don't think," Lorraine confirmed. "But she was crowned Queen of the Jungle last night. But we will be talking to the runners-up, Roman and Andy."

The star also posted a video of her husband Dan Osborne playing with their children

Jacqueline was visibly stunned as she was crowned the winner by Ant and Dec on Sunday night. She was met on the bridge by husband Dan, and spoke of her love for him during her final speech. "I love Daniel, I love my kids, I love my family," she said. The couple’s two-year marriage has certainly come under the spotlight during Jacqueline's time in the jungle. Dan has been hit with new allegations of infidelity, but has responded with a number of defiant posts on Instagram. "No matter how much they try breaking us, we are and will always remain a team," one post read.