Ex-EastEnders actress Jacqueline Jossa won I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! on Sunday night, but official ITV voting figures released on Wednesday show that she only just pipped finalist Andy Whyment to the post. The two went head to head after Roman Kemp came in third place and the new Queen of the Jungle beat her Coronation Street counterpart by a narrow margin, winning with 50.61% of the votes while the actor brought in 49.39%. Both finalists proved very popular with the British public, with eleven million people voting for their favourite. Celebrities who missed out ahead of the final included Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway and Nadine Coyle from Girls Aloud.

Jacqueline was reunited with her husband Dan and their two daughters after her time in the jungle

Jacqueline was delighted to be reunited with husband Dan Osborne and daughters Ella, four, and Mia, one, after her time in Australia. The 27-year-old told The Mirror: "It’s absolutely amazing to be Queen of the Jungle, but to be back with my family is even better." However, the mum-of-two has refused all TV interviews with the media, a break with tradition for winners of I'm a Celebrity, who usually appear on daytime shows like Lorraine and Good Morning Britain via video link. Jacqueline chose to stay under the radar instead, simply posting an update to Instagram stories to reassure fans that she is all right.

MORE: I'm a Celebrity winner Jacqueline Jossa returns home – see inside her stylish house

Coronation Street actor Andy Whyment came second in a close competition

The actress posted: "Hi everybody! Thank you so much for voting for me. If you voted it means the absolute world, I can't believe this is actually happening. I just want to let you all know that I am fine, and this has been the best experience of my life." Rumours have swirled during the star's time in the jungle that her husband of two years has been unfaithful but TOWIE star Dan addressed the gossip himself on Instagram, posting: "No matter how much they try breaking us, we are and will always remain a team."After Jacqueline's I'm A Celebrity win, Dan took to Instagram again, this time to share his pride. He wrote: "My Jungle Queen!! Words cannot describe how proud I am of this woman! She absolutely smashed it from day 1 and deserves this sooo much!!"

READ: Jacqueline Jossa heads home with husband Dan Osborne and children after I'm A Celebrity win

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.