Jacqueline Jossa was crowned the winner of I'm A Celebrity 2019 on Sunday night – and already the 27-year-old has made history on the show. Jacqueline has become the first champion to turn down all live TV interviews following her win. Traditionally the King or Queen of the jungle will appear on daytime TV shows, such as Lorraine or Good Morning Britain, via video link to discuss their experiences. But Jacqueline won't be following in their footsteps. During her show on Monday morning, Lorraine Kelly confirmed that the TV star had declined post-jungle interviews, revealing that she would instead by chatting to runners-up Roman Kemp and Andy Whyment on the show. "We're going to be talking to… Well, not Jacqueline because she's not doing any interviews, I don't think," Lorraine confirmed. "But she was crowned Queen of the Jungle last night. But we will be talking to the runners-up, Roman and Andy."

Jacqueline Jossa is the new Queen of the Jungle

Meanwhile, a source close to Jacqueline told the Mirror that she has chosen to spend time with her daughters, four-year-old Ella and one-year-old Mia, and is also busy shooting for ITV. "She's has to film for the 'coming out' show, which airs later this week, so she cancelled all other TV offers like GMB and Lorraine to spend more time with the family," the insider said. "Jacqueline and Dan spent time together in the hotel and probably had a lot to talk about."

The actress was greeted at the bridge by husband Dan Osborne

Jacqueline was visibly stunned as she was crowned the winner by Ant and Dec on Sunday night. She was met on the bridge by husband Dan Osborne, and spoke of her love for him during her final speech. "I love Daniel, I love my kids, I love my family," she said. The couple's two-year marriage has certainly come under the spotlight during Jacqueline's time in the jungle. Dan has been hit with new allegations of infidelity, but has responded with a number of defiant posts on Instagram. "No matter how much they try breaking us, we are and will always remain a team," one post read.

