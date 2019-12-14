Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse crowned winners of Strictly Come Dancing 2019 That's Strictly over for another year!

Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse have been crowned the winners of Strictly Come Dancing 2019 after an explosive finale. In joint second place came Emma Barton and Anton du Beke, and Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden.

The competition was high, but it was Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse that stole the audience's heart in the end and saw them lifting the coveted glitterball trophy.

Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse were crowned winners

The reaction in the studio was electric to say the least, and when crowned winners Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse hugged each other and looked emotional after the results were delivered. Kelvin called his experience "a privilege".

MORE: Who is Strictly's Karim Zeroual dating? His secret girlfriend revealed

The Strictly 2019 finalists

MORE: Strictly's Kelvin Fletcher reveals his wife Liz wants to dance with this male professional

The couples' final routines were announced on Friday's It Takes Two, when the finalists revealed their final dances to hosts Zoe Ball and Rylan Clark-Neal. Kelvin and Oti performed their week one Samba – which earned them 32 points – to La Vida Es Un Carnaval. Karim and Amy danced their impressive Jive from Musicals Week to You Can’t Stop The Beat, and Anton and Emma performed their Viennese Waltz to Send In The Clowns from week four.

Saturday’s show opened with a spectacular group number featuring the finalists, and as an added treat for viewers, the whole class of 2019 returned to perform one final group dance together.

Motsi was thrilled to see her little sister win the show

The three final couples then took turns to perform their three routines. As usual, judges Shirley Ballas, Bruno Tonioli, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse were on hand to score each dance out of ten - but the real power rested in the hands of the Strictly fans at home, who had to pick up the phone and vote for their Strictly Come Dancing champion of 2019.

Another highlight of the evening was superstar Taylor Swift's performance. The music heavyweight treated dancers and guests alike to a show stopping number from her latest album, Lover.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.