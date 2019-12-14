Craig Revel Horwood loses his patience with professional dancers live on TV The Strictly final is shaping up to be one of the most eventful yet!

Craig Revel Horwood snapped at Strictly's professional dancers on Saturday night, after they booed the judge for not awarding Emma Barton and Anton du Beke a ten for their final dance. Booing could be heard above Craig, where the professionals were watching, and the hot-headed judge shot back: "Quiet in the rafters."

It's been an emotional night for all of the dancers, and tensions were certainly high in the audience and on the judging panel, with Motsi Mabuse and Karim Zeroual already having broken down in tears.

Craig could be heard telling off the professionals

Motsi got emotional when watching her little sister Oti perform with Kelvin. The pair performed their second dance to Shout on Saturday night, and the audience and judges alike were left in shock. In fact, the room was so electric that Tess Daly remarked: "We have never seen a reaction like this ladies and gentleman." Judge Motsi Mabuse was so proud of her little sister Oti that she was left in tears, remarking: "Well usually I go on about things. But you guys, I have no words. That left me… [starts crying]."

MORE: Strictly's Gorka Marquez and Karim Zeroual's sweet friendship revealed

The professionals were not happy with Craig's decision

MORE: Judges and audience go wild after Kelvin and Oti's performance - and Motsi is even left in tears

As for Karim, he also shed a few tears when facing the judging panel for the last time, but will have no doubt been comforted by the fact that his mum and sister were in the audience – especially after the CBBC star thought they might not make it!

In November, the CBBC star appeared in It Takes Two with dance partner Amy, and noted that he didn't want to see him mum in the audience during the final as she had previously been so distraught at seeing him in the bottom two.

The comments came after Karim appeared in the bottom two, following his contemporary routine, performed to Drops of Jupiter as a tribute to his mum and sister. Rylan Clark-Neal said to Karim: "Your mum, Carol," said host Rylan Clark-Neal. "Look at her face. My heart bleeds for Carol!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.