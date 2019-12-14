Judges and audience go wild after Kelvin and Oti's performance - and Motsi is even left in tears The audience and judges were on their feet

Oti Mabuse and Kelvin Fletcher performed their second dance to Shout on Saturday night, and the audience and judges alike were left in shock. In fact, the room was so electric that Tess Daly remarked: "We have never seen a reaction like this ladies and gentlemen." Judge Motsi Mabuse was so proud of her little sister Oti that she was left in tears, remarking: "Well usually I go on about things. But you guys, I have no words. That left me… [starts crying]."

It's been an exciting few weeks for Emmerdale actor Kelvin. Not only has he made it to the Strictly Come Dancing finals, but the soap star might soon be expanding his family! Speaking to HELLO!, his wife Elizabeth admitted: "I think we’ve got one more in us!"

Kelvin added that it would be a dream come true to win the dance competition, telling the magazine: " I genuinely believe it’s anyone’s game but it would be absolutely incredible to win It would be the biggest accolade I’ve ever received."

Oti and Kelvin's performance got the judges on their feet

As for Kelvin's often steamy dance routines, it seems Elizabeth isn't too phased at all. She added: " It doesn’t bother me. I’m used to seeing him kiss Britain’s sexiest females on Emmerdale. I know the biggest part of a dance is the story and making it believable. I understand it’s a performance. Although I can imagine it’s difficult for people who aren’t in this industry."

Motsi was in tears

As they get into full festive mode for our photoshoot, Kelvin and his family are looking forward to a relaxing Christmas together at home near Manchester. “It’ll be amazing to spend Christmas at home with the family and get a sense of normality back,” smiles Kelvin, whose favourite part of the day is “the moment the kids wake and say: ‘Has Santa been?’” Sounds like the perfect end to a hectic year!