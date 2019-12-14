Having wowed the Strictly Come Dancing audience this year, Kelvin Fletcher has often made sure he puts some time aside from training to speak with his fans about his journey on the BBC show. The 35-year-old, who is hoping to lift this year's glitterball trophy with Oti Mabuse on Saturday night, was recently asked about his wife Liz - and which male professional dancer she would love to dance with if she was given the change to appear on the show. Unsurprisingly, Kelvin confessed his spouse would pick 2013 champion Aljaz Skorjanec. Taking to his Instagram Stories last month, he shared: "Haha she likes @aljazskorjanec - A LOT."

The former Emmerdale star was then asked if he wasn't partnered with Oti, which professional would he love to team up with - to which, he replied, "Johannes Radebe - 100%." Despite topping the leaderboard on various occasions, Kelvin confessed he does find learning new routines each week very challenging. "Takes me AGES to learn the steps," he said. "That's the hardest part."

This weekend, Kelvin and Oti danced the Viennese Waltz to Say Something by A Great Big World and Christina Aguilera - and scored an impressive 34 points. After the routine, Kelvin wrote: "A very emotional dance last night and it made me realise just how much I love this show and how lucky I am to be a part of it."

Throughout his time in the competition, Kelvin's wife has been supporting him by visiting him during rehearsals. He recently shared a lovely photo with Liz as he paid the sweetest tribute to her, which read: "Wonder woman." The soap star has been married to his childhood sweetheart for four years, and they share two children together; three-year-old Marnie and 11-month-old Milo. The couple tied the knot on 28 November 2015 in a day they shared exclusively with HELLO! magazine, and at the time Kelvin said the wedding was a dream come true.

"I knew I wanted to marry Liz the day I met her. Deep down I knew she was The One," the actor told us, speaking of his long-time love. "The image of Liz coming towards me up the aisle will live with me forever. She took my breath away. She looked so beautiful," he added. The loved-up pair knew each other when they were children but only got together when they met again around ten years ago.

