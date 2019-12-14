Two very exciting special guests have been spotted in the Strictly audience - can you guess who? The Strictly final is shaping up to be a good one!

Stacey Dooley and Joe Sugg were spotted in the audience on the Strictly Come Dancing final on Saturday night, no doubt cheering on their respective partners, Kevin Clifton and Dianne Buswell.

Earlier in the day, documentary maker Stacey revealed that she'd be rooting for Amy Dowden and Karim Zeroual to win. Taking to Instagram, Stacey excitedly revealed that she had completed her last day at work for the year before wishing the Strictly finalists good luck in tonight's finale. She then shared another video, throwing her weight behind Amy and Karim for the win.

She could be seen sitting in her living room as she said: "[I] wanted to say a very very good luck to the finalists! I will be cheering you all on. Enjoy it. Just soak it all up. I cannot believe it's been a year. Delighted for all of you." The 32-year-old then blew and kiss to the camera and waved before adding: "Also… go on Amy."

Joe and Stacey could be seen in the audience

As for Joe, he's been there for girlfriend Dianne every step of the way since her shock eviction in November. After being voted off the show, the redhead spoke frankly about how upset she was, and in the week following her exit, Joe made sure to look after Dianne. To take her mind off it, Joe invited his girlfriend to spend the day with him backstage at his theatre show Waitress. The pro dancer shared a photo of them hanging out together in Joe's dressing room, and wrote: "Spent the day with this one @waitresslondon @joe_sugg."

The couple, who met on Strictly Come Dancing 2018, have spent plenty of time together in the run-up to Christmas, sharing one

sweet selfie after another. What's more, the pair will be taking to the dancefloor together for the hit BBC One show's Christmas special, set to air on Christmas day. We can't wait!

