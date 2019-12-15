Strictly Come Dancing named its 2019 winners on Saturday night as Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse picked up the Glitterball trophy. And among the fans watching the show was Made in Chelsea's Jamie Laing, who Kelvin had replaced last minute after he was forced to pull out due to an injury. The reality TV star had the best reaction to Kelvin's win and took to Twitter to congratulate the couple. He wrote: "Congratulations to @kelvin_fletcher and @otimabuse you guys rocked it!! Thank god for my broken foot." Jamie's followers praised him for being so gracious, with one writing: "What a gentleman, so gracious," while another added: "What a generous thing to say!"

Jamie Laing reacted as Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse won Strictly

Kelvin and Oti were up against Anton du Beke and Emma Barton, and Amy Dowden and Karim Zeroual in the final, and were delighted when their names were called out as the winners. Taking to Twitter after the show, Kelvin wrote: "Humbled, elated, honoured. Thank you for your votes. Thank you to my family. Thank you to @otimabuse. And a massive thank you to Strictly for the opportunity. Team Floti we did it! Strictly final winners 2019." Andy's former Emmerdale co-stars were among those to congratulate him, with Chelsea Halfpenny writing: "Aw Kelvin, I'm absolutely buzzing for you. What a lush guy for this to happen to. You ledge," while Hayley Tamaddon wrote: "You were incredible darling and deserve the world. Congratulations." Charley Webb, meanwhile, took to Instagram, and wrote: "Beyond proud of you @kelvin_fletcher, @otimabuse you are another level. Amazing."

Kelvin and Oti lifted the Glitterball trophy on Saturday night

Each couple danced three times during the night, and Kelvin and Oti's show dance to Shout left Oti's big sister Motsi Mabuse in tears. The judge was so proud of her younger sister, and told the pair: "Well usually I go on about things. But you guys, I have no words. That left me…" Host Tess Daly, meanwhile, remarked on the reaction from the live audience during the dance, telling viewers: "We have never seen a reaction like this ladies and gentleman."

Kelvin's wife Eliza Marsland and his dad were both in the audience on Saturday night and were both just as overwhelmed as he was when his name was called out as the winner. The star is incredibly close to his family and recently spoke to HELLO! in an exclusive interview with his wife, where they revealed their hopes of expanding their family in the near future. The pair are parents to daughter Marnie, three, and one-year-old son Milo, but they hope to have one more child. Eliza admitted: "I think we've got one more in us!"

