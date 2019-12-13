Strictly couples' third dances finally revealed for grand final Strictly Come Dancing 2019 comes to an end on Saturday night

The time to say goodbye to this year's Strictly Come Dancing is almost upon us. On Saturday night, the remaining three couples will take to the dance floor for the very last time. Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse, Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden and Anton du Beke and Emma Barton will be battling it out in the hopes of winning the coveted Glitterball trophy. Each couple will perform three routines; judges' choice, a showdance, and their favourite dance from the series. Earlier this week, they announced two of their dances, but now finally, each couple's third dance has been revealed!

From 15 couples to just three!

On Friday's It Takes Two, the finalists revealed to hosts Zoe Ball and Rylan Clark-Neal which routine they will be performing again for their third and final dance on Strictly. Kelvin and Oti will perform their week one Samba – which earned them 32 points – to La Vida Es Un Carnaval. Karim and Amy will dance their impressive Jive from Musicals Week to You Can’t Stop The Beat, and Anton and Emma will perform their Viennese Waltz to Send In The Clowns from week four.

Tune in Saturday to see who is crowned this year's Strictly champion

Saturday’s show will open with a spectacular group number featuring the finalists, and as an added treat for viewers, the whole class of 2019 will return to perform one final group dance together. The three final couples will then take it in turns to perform their three routines. As usual, judges Shirley Ballas, Bruno Tonioli, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse will be on hand to score each dance out of ten - but the real power rests in the hands of the Strictly fans at home, who must pick up the phone and vote for their Strictly Come Dancing champion of 2019. Also performing on the night is music superstar Taylor Swift, who will sing a song from her new album, Lover.

