Strictly's Kelvin Fletcher gobsmacked by amazing surprise guest on It Takes Two 'That is how a proper prank is done'

Kelvin Fletcher was lost for words on Friday evening when he was surprised by his dad on Strictly Come Dancing spin-off It Takes Two. Earlier in the week, the former Emmerdale star played a cruel prank on his dad Warren, letting him think that he would dance alongside his son on Strictly for his and pro partner Oti Mabuse's Northern Soul-inspired routine. However, when Kelvin revealed it had all been a hoax, Zoe Ball made sure that Warren had his turn in the limelight by inviting him to dance on the show.

Kelvin played a cruel prank on his dad

Before his surprise appearance, Zoe said to Kelvin: "We must talk about your poor dad. Last week, you little tyke, you told him that he was going to dance on national television. Has he forgiven you yet?" To which Kelvin replied: "He has forgiven me, yeah, and I told him that he could come on here next week as well."

Zoe then dropped the bombshell as she said: "He may not have danced on the main show, but here dancing for the first time ever on It Takes Two, it's Kelvin's dad." Warren then appeared through the crowd, shuffling his feet and displaying some very fancy footwork, as Kelvin looked on in utter shock before beaming with pride as he and Oti cheered his dad on.

😂He didn't get to dance on #Strictly last weekend, but @kelvin_fletcher's dad got his own back tonight on #ItTakesTwo! ✨ pic.twitter.com/2x7jDuD9OG — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) November 29, 2019

How amazing is Kelvin's dad's footwork?

Warren then joined the threesome on the sofa and had the last laugh after Kelvin said that he couldn't believe he'd managed to keep his TV debut a secret, to which Warren replied: "That is how a proper prank is done."

Strictly returns on Saturday with its Musicals Week theme, and no doubt Kelvin and Oti are hoping to finally get a ten from Craig Revel Horwood. Last week, Craig only scored the couple and eight, but they still managed to be near the top of the leaderboard with 38 points. Their next dance is an American Smooth to Gaston from Beauty and the Beast – and we can't wait to see it!

