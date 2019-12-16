Fresh from his incredible win on Saturday night, Kelvin Fletcher has revealed his hopes for his future now that he's the new Strictly Come Dancing champion. The former Emmerdale star admitted that he is very keen to relaunch his acting career, especially since his profile has been given a boost thanks to the BBC One show. But unlike Strictly stars before him, Kelvin has ruled out appearing on the West End stage.

Speaking to HELLO! following his win, Kelvin said: "As an actor, I've loved dancing, but for me drama and film is where I want to be and what I want to do.' He added: 'I think the West End is fantastic but TV drama is really where I want to be. Hopefully, this has given me the opportunity for people to see me in a different light. I'm confident that I can go back to the acting world and continue to push. Who knows what the future brings."

Kelvin and Oti are Strictly champions

Kelvin and his partner Oti Mabuse were up against Anton du Beke and Emma Barton, and Amy Dowden and Karim Zeroual in the final, and were delighted when their names were called out as the winners. Taking to Twitter after the show, Kelvin wrote: "Humbled, elated, honoured. Thank you for your votes. Thank you to my family. Thank you to @otimabuse. And a massive thank you to Strictly for the opportunity. Team Floti we did it! Strictly final winners 2019."

Kelvin and Oti performed three dances on Saturday night

His former Emmerdale co-stars were among those to congratulate him, with Chelsea Halfpenny writing: "Aw Kelvin, I'm absolutely buzzing for you. What a lush guy for this to happen to. You ledge," while Hayley Tamaddon wrote: "You were incredible darling and deserve the world. Congratulations." Charley Webb, meanwhile, took to Instagram, and wrote: "Beyond proud of you @kelvin_fletcher, @otimabuse you are another level. Amazing."

