Kelvin Fletcher is on cloud nine since winning the Strictly Come Dancing final with Oti Mabuse on Saturday night. And after spending some much time away from his family while competing in the show, the Emmerdale star is now firmly focused on quality time with his loved ones. Speaking to HELLO! following Saturday's grand finale, Kelvin revealed he has a special treat in store for wife Liz Marsland and their two children, Marnie, three, and one-year-old son Milo. "I'm going on holiday next week with my family for just a few days," the 35-year-old shared. "I've felt a little bit guilty being away from them so I definitely want to take them away and just see them and hold them."

Speaking moments after claiming the Glitterball trophy, the star also revealed how he planned to celebrate his win. "I'm going to go and cuddle my wife, cuddle my mum and dad and my brothers are here," he shared. "I think I need five minutes just to take stock really. It still feels just so surreal, and when you don't expect something and it happens it's just really quite hard to take. I wish I had more words in my vocabulary to explain how I feel." Proud partner Oti added: "I don't even have words! I couldn't stop crying. I really have Kelvin to thank for this. It is my second final but the fact that we were able to push. I mean [Kelvin] was able to push past his boundaries which is a testament to his character and who he is as a person. Honestly I've had the best time!"

Kelvin and Oti were also asked about their bond, and whether they would remain friends away from the show. "Oh best of friends, yeah!" Kelvin replied. "It's funny what these kind of shows can give you and for me it's giving me the most amazing friendship and hopefully we'll be friends forever."

