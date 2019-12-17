Gavin and Stacey star hints that fishing trip mystery might finally be explained in Christmas special So just what happened on the fishing trip?

Gavin and Stacey's Joanna Page chatted to Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford about the Christmas special of the popular sitcom on This Morning, and hinted that the show's ongoing mystery – what really happened on Uncle Bryn and Jason's fishing trip – might finally be answered.

Will the fishing trip mystery finally be resolved?

Chatting about the episode, she said: "I mean Ruth [Jones] got in touch on all forms of social media and texting and phoning and everything, and I’m terrible at keeping in touch with people. So I didn’t get back in touch. And then finally I thought, ‘Oh my goodness, this might be something serious. It’s either very, very good or very, very bad. So I phoned and she said, ‘How do you fancy doing a special?’ And I think she just told Matt in another phone call that, ‘I’ve just told Jo and she’s just gone hysterical on the phone!’ So I was screaming quite a lot!”

READ: Larry Lamb breaks down in tears discussing Gavin and Stacey Christmas special

Tempting fans to watch the episode, she joked: "Tune in, because there might just be a little conversation about the fishing trip." Fans have been speculating about the famous fishing trip for years, which caused Bryn and Jason to have a fall out and struggle to discuss what happened afterwards, with the truth nearly coming out over several occasions through the show's three seasons.

READ: Gavin and Stacey star Mathew Horne talks reuniting with cast for show's Christmas special

After finding out that there would be a Christmas special, fans flocked to social media to discuss whether the fishing trip question would finally be answered, with one writing: "Hey @JKCorden I know your into bigger things now but please could you let me know what happened between Bryn and Jason on that fishing trip? I’m trying to move on with my life but I need this closure. Regards," while another added: "We better find out what went on that fishing trip!"