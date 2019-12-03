Gavin and Stacey Christmas special plot has finally been revealed – and it sounds hilarious

Want a sneak peek about what to expect from the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special? The plot has been released, and it sounds like our return to Barry Island is going to be everything we ever hoped it would be! The synopsis, released from the BBC, read: "It’s been ten years since we last went to Billericay to spend Christmas with the Shipmans and the Wests. This year we’re off to Wales for the festivities, where Bryn’s cooking dinner for over thirteen people. Understandably he’s tense. Pam would secretly prefer to spend Christmas in Essex as she finds Gwen’s house a bit lacking. But the deal has always been that they alternate every year, and this time it’s the turn of the Wests to host Christmas with everyone under one small roof."

The gang will return on Christmas Day

It continued: "For Gavin and Stacey, parenthood continues to present them with several challenges, their 'baby' now being ten. Smithy, too, continues to commit to his fatherly role, making the journey to Barry at weekends and every second Wednesday to see twelve-year-old Neil the Baby. Nessa on the other hand adopts her own brand of Nessa-style mothering whilst Pam, Mick and Gwen have become the epitome of doting grandparents. On Christmas Eve, Dawn makes a shocking discovery about Pete that jeopardises their marriage (again) and a visit to the pub that night is an eye-opener in more ways than one."

The show will return ten years after the original series finished

Speaking about the return of the show at a Q&A, co-creator Ruth Jones opened up about calling everyone to get them back on the show. She explained: "James [Corden] gave up his summer holiday to come over [to film], then we had to find out if everybody was available. It was a miracle that they all were to be honest. We found this two-and-a-half week period where everyone could commit to it and it was a good luck omen I suppose! James and I contacted half and half of the cast between us to see if they'd be interesting in doing it and thankfully they said yes! And it was a really lovely phone call to make. And thank God you did say yes because I don't know what we would have done, we'd written the script by then."

