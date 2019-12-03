Fans of Gavin and Stacey were over the moon when it was announced that the series would be returning for a one-off Christmas special, particularly since it meant the return of the much-loved character, uncle Bryn (played by Rob Brydon). However, in a recent Q&A for the upcoming episode, Rob admitted that he didn't entirely enjoy his return to the character because they were filming in the height of summer – and uncle Bryn's costumes are made of 100 percent polyester.

Uncle Bryn and Nessa in the Christmas special

Chatting to HELLO! and other reporters, he said: "It was so hot. We filmed that in July and it was a heatwave and it was very, very hot. Bryn's trousers are 100 percent polyester and the jumper is 100 percent polyester and the short sleeved shirt is 100 percent polyester. The tie is 100 percent polyester. I was sweating." However, he revealed that the return to set was an extremely emotional time, adding: "It was the happiest job that I have ever done. I wasn't around for rehearsals so I came in first day of rehearsals and it was just joyous. I had tears in my eyes."

The BBC have released details about the plot for the special, which reads: "It's been ten years since we last went to Billericay to spend Christmas with the Shipmans and the Wests. This year we’re off to Wales for the festivities, where Bryn’s cooking dinner for over thirteen people. Understandably he’s tense. Pam would secretly prefer to spend Christmas in Essex as she finds Gwen’s house a bit lacking. But the deal has always been that they alternate every year, and this time it’s the turn of the Wests to host Christmas with everyone under one small roof."

