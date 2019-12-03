Larry Lamb recently opened up about the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special at a one-off screening and Q&A of the upcoming show, and became choked up while talking about the reunion and the show's director, Christine Gernon. Chatting at the event, the actor, who plays Mick Shipman, became tearful while thanking her, saying: "I just want to say there is a missing link here - Chris Gurnon, our director is just such an extraordinary part of that family. Her presence, she is the one. She's the one who glues us all together and turns that bit of paper and this group of people into that extraordinary thing… thanks Chris!"

Larry opened up about the cast reuniting

He added: "It can go so easily wrong just like it can go so easily right… Now I've seen it I just feel so extraordinarily overcome with emotion. I know it sounds a bit clichéd but to sit there and to laugh – and it's one thing to come to turn up on the first day of rehearsal – but sitting and watching the whole thing and the bits you didn't see getting shot and realise it is every bit as good as I ever dreamt it meant be – and probably a bit better!"

Are you looking forward to the Christmas special?

The cast all opened up about how special it was to reunite after a ten-year break, and it sounds like it was a hugely emotional time for them all, as even Rob Brydon admitted he welled up on set! He explained: "I can only agree with what everyone has said, in this case it was the happiest job that I have ever done. I wasn't around for rehearsals so I came in first day of rehearsals and it was just joyous. I had tears in my eyes."

The Gavin and Stacey Christmas special will air on Christmas Day on BBC One

