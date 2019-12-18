The second episode of the new ITV drama Sticks and Stones aired on Tuesday night, and fans took to Twitter to discuss their discomfort in watching the show, which is focused on the impact of workplace bullying. Written by the creator of Doctor Foster, the show follows Thomas Benson, a salesman who freezes during a pitch and loses his credibility, despite doing whatever he can to make up for his mistake. As his team turns on him, he begins to feel under attack and out of control.

Have you been watching Sticks and Stones?

Viewers admitted that they found some of the scenes from the show uncomfortable, with one writing: "#sticksandstones makes for uncomfortable viewing, bullies are nothing more than cowards that thrive on manipulation and control." Another person added: "Last episode of Sticks and Stones tonight! I hope dude is going to be okay. Let the anxiety-inducing commence! Lol I don’t know if I can even watch tonight. Hope he doesn’t lose his family."

Viewers said the workplace bullying drama was uncomfortable to watch

Others shared their own experience of workplace bullying, with one writing: "On the off chance Geraldine that you’re reading this, l want to thank you for making me feel exactly like Thomas does here every day we shared a workspace. I would have never jumped ship when I did without your input and started living my best life free from you.#sticksandstones," while another added: "#itv is a very real depiction of work place bullying and how the victim is almost always blamed. As an employment law specialist and survivor of being bullied myself - it’s like watching real life play out. Time for change."

Speaking about his role as Thomas, Ken Nwosu said: "This is a character that is very diligent in his work, right, he kind of — he’s very detailed in what he does, he’s a team leader, so he thinks of all sorts of contingencies, he tries to stay in tip top shape to do his job, and so when things perhaps don’t go to plan, it is brand new territory for him, and I guess that culminates in a physical reaction that he wasn’t ready for and nobody else was. Gives him the biggest fright, because it’s like he’s lost a bit of the control that he values so much."

