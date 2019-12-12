Although fans were hoping to see more seasons from the popular CBC/Netflix drama Anne with an E, it has been confirmed that the show's third series will be its last – and fans aren't happy! The popular period drama, based on the bestselling book series Anne of Green Gables, follows a plucky orphan with a love of books and nature, who finds a home and family in Green Gables.

Season three will be the show's last

The executive producer of the show, Moira Walley-Beckett, confirmed the news that the show won't be returning in a heartfelt Instagram post, writing: "Beloved fans & friends of #AWAE, I’m sorry for the sad Netflix/CBC news today/ I wish it could be different but it cannot. We have reached the end of the red Green Gables road after 3 wonderful seasons."

Fans were hugely disappointed with the news

She continued: "My heart is heavy but I am so proud of this show - proud of my talented cast, crew, writers, and directors for working together so passionately to bring my vision of #annewithane to life. I am grateful and humbled by this experience and I truly feel blessed to have had the opportunity to share this beautiful, meaningful story with all of you, my kindred spirits. I know you have loved this series as much as I have and I thank you for that forever and a day."

Fans were quick to discuss the show's cancellation, with one writing: "UGH okay so I know this sucks to do about shows that have been cancelled but WHY did no one tell me about #AnneWithAnE SOONER this show is exactly what my heart needs in these times, with its enormous scope of imagination." Another added: "Can't deal that #AnnewithanE isn't going to have a season four & I need to see Anne and Gilbert together otherwise I’ll have a breakdown. So all Anne with an E fans don't give up for season 4. Maybe if we all raised some money together& sent it to @netflix they will [renew it]." The final series of Anne with an E will drop on Netflix on 3 January 2020.

