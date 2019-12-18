Marvellous Mrs Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan has opened up about the future of the popular comedy drama – and has confirmed that it will indeed return for season four! The series follows former housewife Miriam Maisel, who decides to pursue a career in stand-up comedy after her husband leaves her, and is managed by the sarcastic yet well-meaning Suzie.

Rachel shared several snaps of herself in costume as Miriam while eating a bag of Cheetos on Instagram, and captioned the photo album: "Ready to serve you more lewks...in SEASON 4! Can’t wait to get the merry @maiseltv band back together again & make another season for you all." The official Instagram account also confirmed the exciting news, writing: "It's time for an encore. #MrsMaisel is returning for Season 4!"

READ: The tragic true story behind Marvelous Mrs Maisel's Lenny Bruce

Fans were delighted with the news, with one writing: "Please hurry, we want more!!! When is the next season out?? Just finished the latest one," while another added: "JUST finished season 3 and I'm plotzing. You are absolutely sensational love. So excited for season four. Also ask Susie if she'll be my manager too!"

READ: 37 TV shows to get excited about in 2020

Fans were shocked after the season three finale ended some a sad note after [spoilers alert for those who still need to catch up] Miriam was fired from Shy Baldwin's tour after making several suggestive jokes about his sexuality during her stand-up routine. Speaking about the ending, one person tweeted: "I knew that ending was coming on #marvelousmrsmaisel as soon as Shy’s manager told Midge to tell jokes/stories about him. I'm so sad for her and also ughhhh to having to wait a year," while another added: "I knew it. I knew Midge was gonna go too far talking about Shy at the Apollo smh dang."