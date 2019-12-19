Holly Willoughby has opened up about working with "difficult co-stars" amid ongoing rumours that she is feuding with her This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield. The 38-year-old made an appearance on The One Show on Wednesday evening to talk about her new show with Bradley Walsh, Take Off With Bradley and Holly. But hosts Patrick Kielty and Alex Scott used the opportunity to mention the discussion of tricky co-hosts, claiming they were talking about Bradley while hinting it was in fact a question about Phillip. However, Holly seized the opportunity to quash any rumours of a falling out and heaped praise on her long-time friend."

[Bradley's] a complete nightmare because he never knows what's going on. Normally with Phil I can sit back a bit and relax," Holly said on the show. "Phil's a professional, this one comes in and is like 'right the rules are this, go on H you tell them!' And I'm like 'ahh', basically I have to do my homework," she added. It was previously claimed that Holly and Phil have had a falling out, and that he has created a "toxic atmosphere" on the set of This Morning.

Holly has worked with Phillip on This Morning since 2009

It has also been reported that Ruth Langsford had issued a "formal complaint" against Phillip, but these claims have been fiercely denied by ITV and This Morning's editor. In a statement, an ITV spokesperson said: "It's deeply disappointing and unfair for Phillip to be the target of this sort of malicious gossip. Phillip is a much respected broadcaster and colleague and this is absolutely not a description of This Morning that we recognise. Holly and Phil are great friends both on and off screen and are popular among viewers and colleagues alike."

ITV has denied any feud exists

In a separate statement, Martin Frizell, editor of This Morning, said: "I spend hundreds of days a year in their company and what you see is what you get, a genuine friendship from a couple who are both spontaneously funny and professional. We have the smartest viewers watching telly and believe me they would be the first to notice any issues – they haven’t because there are none."

