Holly Willoughby has been working alongside Phillip Schofield on This Morning since 2009, and has revealed that although she enjoys her job, she would quit if her co-star left. Appearing on Shopping With Keith Lemon, which airs on Monday evening, the 38-year-old opened up about her love for the show, and how it wouldn't be the same without Phillip. She told Keith during a shopping trip: "If he left This Morning – well we've always said from the beginning that if either of us left then we wouldn't want to do it as I can't imagine This Morning without Phil, it's us together!"

Holly Willoughby would quit This Morning if Phillip Schofield left

While Holly is one of the most popular presenters in the UK right now, the star admitted that she hasn't always felt so confident in her role after taking over from Fern Britton. The star explained: "It feels like forever! For a long time I felt like the new girl, I was a big fan of watching the show. Watching Phil and Fern, they were my This Morning presenters. So when I say it feels like forever, it's because it's so nice."

Holly and Phil first started presenting together on Dancing on Ice

Holly and Phil are now on their Christmas break from This Morning, and said goodbye to each other on Thursday's episode. During the programme, the pair were treated to a glass of champagne as they wished viewers a happy Christmas. Until the New Year, Friday presenters Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes will be presenting each day. It has been reported that there have been backstage feuds between Phillip and presenters including Ruth, who along with Eamonn didn't attend the This Morning Christmas party. It was reported that Ruth had issued a "formal complaint" against Phillip, but these claims have been fiercely denied by ITV and This Morning's editor.

In a statement, an ITV spokesperson said: "It's deeply disappointing and unfair for Phillip to be the target of this sort of malicious gossip. Phillip is a much respected broadcaster and colleague and this is absolutely not a description of This Morning that we recognise. Holly and Phil are great friends both on and off screen and are popular among viewers and colleagues alike." In a separate statement, Martin Frizell, editor of This Morning, said: "I spend hundreds of days a year in their company and what you see is what you get, a genuine friendship from a couple who are both spontaneously funny and professional. We have the smartest viewers watching telly and believe me they would be the first to notice any issues – they haven’t because there are none."

