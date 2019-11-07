Holly Willoughby suffers awkward moment on This Morning The This Morning presenter was almost lost for words…

It's a lovely treat when gifts are sent into the This Morning studio – but on Thursday, Holly Willoughby was almost lost for words by one particular item by artist Robert Burns. The 38-year-old couldn't hide her shock after being presented with a portrait painting of herself and co-host Phillip Schofield, which was so intricate it even showed the detailing of her bra underneath a white jumper.

Holly and Phil were presenting a segment that focused on the incredible home which had been transformed by Robert, who painted the walls and ceilings of his Brighton council house in the style of Leonardo da Vinci and Michelangelo. As the segment came to a close, Holly and Phil revealed that Robert had gifted them the portrait of the two beaming stars, which he called TV Gold.

Holly and Phil were lost for words

"He has actually sent in TV Gold for us to have and to hold…" Holly explained before struggling to find her words, noting that the shading of her white jumper clearly revealed her bra. Sensing Phil's discomfort, she asked him: "Are you looking at the fact I have got a white bra on?" Phil exclaimed in response: "Yes!" Stifling her giggles, she added: "I know, I can see that too. I am not quite sure why that is. It's good but I... I am wearing a bra."

A very thoughtful gift from artist Robert Burns

Of course, Holly and Phil took the blunder in their strides and eventually thanked Robert for his generous gift. Viewers at home were equally as confused though, with one writing on Twitter: "Well... That was weird." And another added: "He's put a lot of focus on Holly's bod." It's the thought that counts…

