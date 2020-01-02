BBC's first major TV show of the decade, Dracula, appears to have received the audience's mark of approval after the premiere on New Year's Day. The show, which is an adaptation of Bram Stoker's iconic tale, was written by Sherlock creators Stephen Moffatt and Mark Gatiss, and sees an evil Count Dracula slowly drain the life away from a kind lawyer, Jonathan Harker, who becomes a prisoner in the castle after visiting on business.

Needless to say, fans were generally thrilled by the new series, with one writing: "Well, that was GREAT!!! @Markgatiss and Steven Moffat might have created the best adaptation of #Dracula in a very long time. It captured all that classic gothic goodness but with some great modern twists and surprises...plus some nasty [gruesome] body horror to boot. LOVED it." Another added: "Bowled over by #Dracula. Pound for pound the most entertaining thing I’ve seen in ages: alternately scary, beguiling and hilarious. Claes Bang switches from Christopher Lee to James Bond baddie to Frankie Howerd. Sheer brilliance."

Agatha was revealed to be Van Helsing

The series also had a series of twists and turns, including the identity of a sharp-witted nun who questions Jonathan following his escape from Dracula's castle. In the episode, the nun, Agatha, is finally recognised by Dracula, who had audiences gasping when he announced her full name as Agatha Van Helsing - Van Helsing of course Dracula's archenemies. A fan tweeted: "Agatha Van Helsing was fearless! We love a new twist on a classic tale. #Dracula was superb; one of the finest adaptations of a story, making a show that I'm definitely going to dedicate my time (or life) to."AGATHA Van Helsing?!?! THE ORIGINAL BUFFY." Luckily for viewers, they won't have long to wait for episode two, which will air on Thursday night at 9pm, followed by the third and final episode on Friday.

