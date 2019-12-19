The most talked about TV moments of 2019 have been revealed – and they might surprise you Can you guess which moment made number one?

The top 15 most talked about television moments have been revealed by Freeview, and some of them might take you by surprise! That being said, some of them are already instant classics as far as we're concerned! So which hilarious, dramatic and just plain bonkers moments were discussed the most? Find out here…

15. George Warleggan saves Ross on Poldark, 26 August

Poldark was certainly a show that we couldn’t shut up about, particularly when the bad guy saved the day! The finale was naturally the showstopper after George, who has caused so much trouble, unexpectedly saved the day by rescuing our hero, Ross. The show received over 5,000 mentions on Twitter, with the hashtag used over 4,000 times on the night. Impressive!

14. The Frock Destroyer's performance on Ru Paul's Drag Race UK, 31 October

The first series of Drag Race UK gave us plenty of celebrity guest judges, All Star cameos and Death Drops, but the most tweeted moment of the show goes to girl band, The Frock Destroyers, and their iconic performance to Break Up (Bye Bye). Their performance was so successful, with 10,000 mentions and 7,000 hashtags used, that the song went straight to number two in the iTunes charts after the episode.

13. The rollercoaster scene on The Apprentice, 6 November

There's something strangely satisfying about seeing a man in a suit squeal, and that’s exactly what we got when The Apprentice sent candidates to Thorpe Park, leaving the nation in stitches as Ryan Mark Parsons cried the whole way around the rollercoaster. The poor guy received 13,000 Twitter mentions with 10,000 hashtags used for his troubles!

12. Deforestation and palm oil scene on Seven World's One Planet, 3 November

Seven Worlds One Planet was David Attenborough's highly anticipated show of the year, with one scene in particular really opening the eyes of the nation. In the final scenes of the Asia episode, David showed the devastating effects of deforestation on our planet, sparking online conversation about the unsustainable use of palm oil across the globe with 13,000 tweets and the hashtag used 11,000 times.

11. David Attenborough's speech on ITV news, 9 July

David is obviously a popular one on Twitter, as when ITV News showed David Attenborough’s speech on climate change in parliament, thousands were moved by his powerful and emotional delivery. The speech culminated in David turning to the young audience, saying: "It is their world that we’re playing with. It is their future in our hands." His incredible speech received 18,000 mentions, with 3,000 hashtags used.

10. James Acaster's breakdown on GBBO Stand Up to Cancer, 13 March

"Started making it. Had a breakdown. Bon Appetit." The iconic phrase uttered by the comedian after having a disastrous time baking in the Great British Bake Off tent made James Acaster become a meme legend, receiving 21,000 mentions with 15,000 hashtags used.

9. Fleabag's season two finale, 9 April

Who is surprised that this epic finale from the dark comedy drama made the top ten most talked about moments of the year list? Phoebe Waller-Bridge had plenty to be proud of in 2019, but the speech done by the 'Hot Priest' about love, and Fleabag's own bittersweet relationship with the Priest, is what really got people talking with 27,000 mentions and 14,000 hashtags used.

8. Partridge returns to our screens on This Time with Alan Partridge, 25 February

2019 marked the year Alan Partridge returned to our screens after a 20-year hiatus, and fans, old and new, took to social media to declare their love for the legendary comic character - particularly his hilarious routine on how to use a toilet on a train. The show's popular return received 35,000 mentions with a whopping 22,000 hashtags used.

7. #TeethGate on Strictly Come Dancing, 5 October

This mistake was undeniably funny (and embarrassing for both Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke alike). In the episode of Strictly, Craig complimented Anton's dedication to his Austin Powers costume, but mentioned that he was distracted by the fake teeth. Since the teeth were actually just Anton's teeth, fans took to Twitter to discuss the deliciously awkward moment, which received 41,000 mentions and 36,000 hashtags used. Hehehe.

6. Caitlyn's shower on I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, 19 November

I'm a Celebrity is always one that fans can chat about on Twitter, and of course Roman Kemp's uncanny impression of Ant and Dec should have a special mention here! That being said, viewers took to the social media site to applaud Caitlyn for taking a bikini shower, with 43,000 mentions and 26,000 hashtags used to praise the star, which marked a very worthy and progressive Jungle moment for the transgender community.

5. The night bus scene on Luther, 1 January

It gives us shivers to even think about! The fourth most talked about moment on the list takes us back to the first day of 2019, when Detective John Luther had to track down a killer who terrifyingly murdered an unsuspecting woman on the night bus. 51,000 people tweeted about the moment with 33,000 hashtags used. The general consensus being that none of us were ever going to take a night bus ever again.

4. Gemma Collins takes a tumble on Dancing on Ice, 27 January

If there was one woman who stole the TV limelight this year, it was The GC. From her Dancing on Ice debut, to her feisty comeback to Jason Gardiner’s critical feedback, there were plenty of eventful moments - but the one which racked up plenty of tweets was of course her big fall on episode three. Luckily she was okay following her tumble! The fall did get people talking though, with over 76,000 mentions and 31,000 hashtags used.

3. Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer, Britain's Got Talent, 14 April

There was a Twitter storm when Simon Cowell finally showed us his softer side and reached to give Kojo the comedian the once-in-a-season Golden Buzzer, giving the nation serious goosebumps. The lovely moment received 70,000 mentions with 44,000 hashtags used.

2. Line of Duty season 5 finale, 5 May

Kate and Steve have entered the game! While the whole of season five kept us on the edge of our seats, it was the final episode that got everyone talking, particularly when DI Kate Fleming and DS Steve Arnott arrived to save the day (and their boss) from being arrested. The moment received 95,000 mentions with 82,000 hashtags used.

1. Love Island post-Casa Amor drama, 3 July

After the Love Island ladies returned from Casa Amor, the fallout had thousands of people tweeting. From Anna confronting Michael after he dumped her best friend Amber for Joanna, to Amy confronting Curtis after he had tried to recouple with another girl, to Molly-Mae's emotional reunion with Tommy, the episode was crammed full of drama! Being by far the most discussed moment of any show, the episode received 884,000 mentions with 577,000 hashtags used. What was your favourite telly moment of the year? Tweet us and let us know!