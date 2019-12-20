Miranda Hart has opened up about the future of her popular sitcom Miranda, which will return for a one-off reunion special on New Year's Day. Speaking about what to expect about the hilarious special, which sees all of the cast reunite to discuss their favourite moments from the show, the former Call the Midwife actress said: "It was truly was a such fun celebration and to a level I could never have anticipated. Every part of the show was celebrated and we also had underlying messages such as learning to accept your uniqueness which was given an ovation. I felt genuinely overwhelmed by the loving response."

Speaking about the future of the series, she said: "This Such Fun Celebration felt like it could go both ways. It could be the goodbye forever (so for that reason I really hope people watch it and enjoy it), or it could be a springboard in to some specials. I am very torn - part of me wants to see Gary and Miranda's married life, part of me wonders whether the story was told and as Miranda gets older it's a very different kind of show. So the answer remains - I don’t know! But I do know that I am incredibly grateful for every supporter of the show and the legacy that it has created."

Miranda will return for a reunion special

She also opened up about her favourite moment from Miranda, and said: "My favourite episode was probably the therapist office one in series two - to write and perform that was unique. And I also loved the episodes that were farcical as farce is something I have always loved and to be able to put it on TV felt like something to be proud of as it’s so technical and intricate to get right. As for a favourite moment - I don’t think I could pick one!"

Miranda: My Such Fun Celebration, New Year’s Day 5.45pm on BBC One.

