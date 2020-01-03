Have you spotted all of the easter eggs in BBC's Dracula? Did you spot the Doctor Who and Inside No. 9 easter eggs in Dracula?

The new series of BBC's Dracula has had fans talking thanks to its razor-sharp dialogue, healthy supply of horror and huge plot twists, but eagle-eyed fans have also been quick to point out that there are elements to the show that you might have missed! The series creators, Stephen Moffatt and Mark Gatiss, appear to have cheekily referenced two other BBC shows in the first two episodes of the show - but did you notice?

The show referenced Clara from Doctor Who

In the first episode, Jonathan Harking is reading a letter from his fiancee, Mina, who teases him by saying that she might pursue an affair with the "adorable barmaid" at The Rose and Crown during his absence. This appears to have been a direct reference to Doctor Who's very own Clara Oswold, who worked as a barmaid in the Rose and Crown during the Christmas special, The Snowmen. Fans were unsurprisingly delighted to have made the connection, with one writing: "Mina writing about the adorable barmaid at the Rose and Crown is god tier referencing. I love it."

The show also referenced Inside No. 9

The popular BBC show Inside No. 9 was referenced in episode two, as a mysterious guest was taken ill in cabin number nine, which happened to have the exact same font as the one used on the TV show. Speaking about the hint, one fan wrote: "Love the Inside No 9 reference. Very clever."

Stephen Moffatt and Mark Gatiss of course have links to Doctor Who, with Stephen previously serving as showrunner and Mark having written several episodes for the show, while Mark also appears to have included an Inside No. 9 joke for his friends and the show's creators Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith, who co-wrote The League of Gentleman with him. We can't wait to see what reference the third and final episode will have in store on Friday night! Sherlock, perhaps?

