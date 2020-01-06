The full list of Golden Globes 2020 winners is here

We can't believe that the Golden Globes are over for another year! It was an evening full of glitz, glamour and the most important thing (just kidding, but not really), awards! Even Ricky Gervais' most risque jokes didn't stop these talented folk from enjoying their moment - but just who took home that coveted globe statuette, and who was snubbed for the prize? See the full list of nominees and winners here...
Best Picture – Drama
- 1917 - WINNER
- The Irishman
- Joker
- The Two Popes
- Marriage Story
Best Picture – Musical/ Comedy
- Dolemite Is My Name
- Knives Out
- Jojo
- Rabbit
- Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood - WINNER
- Rocketman
Best Director
- Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
- Sam Mendes, 1917 - WINNER
- Todd Phillips, Joker
- Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
- Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Best Actor – Drama
- Adam Driver, Marriage Story
- Joaquin Phoenix, Joker - WINNER
- Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
- Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
- Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best Actress – Drama
- Renée Zellweger, Judy - WINNER
- Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
- Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
- Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Best Actor – Comedy/Musical
- Daniel Craig, Knives Out
- Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
- Taron Egerton, Rocketman - WINNER
- Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
Best Actress – Comedy/Musical
- Awkwafina, The Farewell - WINNER
- Ana de Armas, Knives Out
- Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette
- Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
- Emma Thompson, Late Night
Best Supporting Actor
- Al Pacino, The Irishman
- Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood- WINNER
- Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Joe Pesci, The Irishman
- Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Best Supporting Actress
- Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
- Annette Bening, The Report
- Laura Dern, Marriage Story- WINNER
- Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
- Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best Screenplay
- Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
- Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
- Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood- WINNER
- Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won, Parasite
- Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
Best Original Song
- Beautiful Ghosts, Taylor Swift and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Cats
- Into the Unknown, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Frozen II
- Spirit, Beyoncé, The Lion King
- (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again, Elton John, Rocketman - WINNER
- Stand Up, Cynthia Erivo, Harriet Best
Original Score
- Alexandre Desplat, Little Women
- Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker - WINNER
- Randy Newman, Marriage Story
- Thomas Newman, 1917
- Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn
Best Foreign Language Film
- Parasite - WINNER
- The Farewell
- Portrait of a Lady on Fire
- Les Misérables
- Pain and Glory
Best Animated Feature
- Toy Story 4
- Frozen II
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- Missing Link - WINNER
- The Lion King
Television
Best Series - Drama
- Big Little Lies
- The Crown
- Killing Eve
- The Morning Show
- Succession - WINNER
Best Series – Comedy/Musical
- Barry
- Fleabag - WINNER
- The Kominsky Method
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- The Politician
Best Limited Series
- Catch-22
- Chernobyl - WINNER
- Fosse/Verdon
- The Loudest Voice
- Unbelievable
Best Actor in a Drama Series
- Brian Cox, Succession - WINNER
- Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
- Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
- Tobias Menzies, The Crown
- Billy Porter, Pose
Best Actress in a Drama Series
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Olivia Colman, The Crown - WINNER
- Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
- Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
- Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Ben Platt, The Politician
- Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
- Ramy Youssef, Ramy - WINNER
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
- Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
- Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag - WINNER
Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series
- Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Andrew Scott, Fleabag
- Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl - WINNER
- Henry Winkler, Barry
Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series
- Patricia Arquette, The Act - WINNER
- Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
- Toni Collette, Unbelievable
- Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
- Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Television Motion Picture
- Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
- Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
- Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice - WINNER
- Jared Harris, Chernobyl
- Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Best Actress in a limited series or television motion picture
- Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
- Joey King, The Act
- Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
- Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
- Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon - WINNER