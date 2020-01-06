The full list of Golden Globes 2020 winners is here

We can't believe that the Golden Globes are over for another year! It was an evening full of glitz, glamour and the most important thing (just kidding, but not really), awards! Even Ricky Gervais' most risque jokes didn't stop these talented folk from enjoying their moment - but just who took home that coveted globe statuette, and who was snubbed for the prize? See the full list of nominees and winners here...

Best Picture – Drama

1917 - WINNER

The Irishman

Joker

The Two Popes

Marriage Story

Best Picture – Musical/ Comedy

Dolemite Is My Name

Knives Out

Jojo

Rabbit

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood - WINNER

Rocketman

Best Director

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917 - WINNER

Todd Phillips, Joker

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Best Actor – Drama

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker - WINNER

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Actress – Drama

Renée Zellweger, Judy - WINNER

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Best Actor – Comedy/Musical

Daniel Craig, Knives Out

Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Taron Egerton, Rocketman - WINNER

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

Best Actress – Comedy/Musical

Awkwafina, The Farewell - WINNER

Ana de Armas, Knives Out

Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette

Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart

Emma Thompson, Late Night

Best Supporting Actor

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood - WINNER

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Best Supporting Actress

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Annette Bening, The Report

Laura Dern, Marriage Story - WINNER

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Screenplay

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood - WINNER

Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won, Parasite

Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

Best Original Song

Beautiful Ghosts, Taylor Swift and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Cats

Into the Unknown, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Frozen II

Spirit, Beyoncé, The Lion King

(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again, Elton John, Rocketman - WINNER

Stand Up, Cynthia Erivo, Harriet Best

Original Score

Alexandre Desplat, Little Women

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker - WINNER

Randy Newman, Marriage Story

Thomas Newman, 1917

Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn

Best Foreign Language Film

Parasite - WINNER

The Farewell

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Les Misérables

Pain and Glory

Best Animated Feature

Toy Story 4

Frozen II

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Missing Link - WINNER

The Lion King

Television

Best Series - Drama

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Succession - WINNER

Best Series – Comedy/Musical

Barry

Fleabag - WINNER

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

Best Limited Series

Catch-22

Chernobyl - WINNER

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession - WINNER

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown - WINNER

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Ben Platt, The Politician

Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself

Ramy Youssef, Ramy - WINNER

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag - WINNER

Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl - WINNER

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series

Patricia Arquette, The Act - WINNER

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Television Motion Picture

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice - WINNER

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Best Actress in a limited series or television motion picture